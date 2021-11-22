HSE deny issue in getting Covid test in Carlow

The HSE says that the majority of people will get an appointment for a Covid-19 test on the same day they apply or if not the following day.

The statement comes in a week where the online portal to make a self referral appointment has often shown no available slots for Carlow.

This has been replicated at many test centres across Ireland as Covid-19 numbers rise. The HSE say the portal refreshes and slots often become available later in the day or following day.

The HSE also revealed that 2,981 tests have been carried out in the last week in Carlow.

In a response to a query about the online portal from the Nationalist, the HSE said:

“The HSE is very grateful to its outstanding testing staff across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford. Their hard work over the last 21 months of pandemic has ensured that, to date, some 408,555 tests for Covid-19 have been administered through five permanent centres for doing so in the South East.

“The HSE also appreciates the excellent co-operation from the public, when presenting at the ongoing testing centres located in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

“Those that have any symptoms that indicate they may have Covid-19 (like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose etc.) should isolate (for further information, see https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/testing/get-tested/)

“As is the case throughout the country, all five testing centres in the South East are very busy. Online self-referrals (and those from GPs) remain open for appointments at the Carlow (St. Dympna’s Hospital), Clonmel (Moyle Rovers GAA Centre), Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate), Waterford (Kilcohan) and Wexford (Whitemills Industrial Park) and each of the five facilities operate all seven days of the week.

“An appointment by self-referral, using the web portal for doing so, can be arranged at https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/. The majority of people will get a same day appointment, if not the following day.

“Over the last week, a total of 2,981 tests have been carried at the Carlow centre, 3,859 at Clonmel, 4,181 at Kilkenny, 4,260 at Waterford and 4,140 at Wexford.

“As a comparison, the corresponding figures over the first week of July 2021 were 971 tests at Carlow, 1,114 at Clonmel, 1,172 at Kilkenny, 1,882 at Waterford and 2,067 at Wexford.

“Since beginning operation in March 2020, the following number of tests have been completed at community testing centres in the South East.

· 74,856 in Kilkenny (since 20/3/20)

· 102,868 in Wexford (since 23/3/20)

· 103,940 in Waterford (since 19/3/20)

· 69,132 in Clonmel (since 21/3/20)

· 57,759 in Carlow (since 24/3/20)

“In parallel to community testing, the HSE also undertakes testing in other locations.”