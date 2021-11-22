Online shoppers to spend €25,000 a minute on Black Friday

As people gear up to get their Christmas shopping out of the way, many shoppers will be browsing the sales on offer this Black Friday, which falls on November 26th.

According to new data released by AIB, Irish shoppers are expected to spend €25,000 a minute online during Black Friday.

Furthermore, it is expected that some €8,000 will be spent per minute on clothing, with men being the biggest spenders.

These figures show a 232 per cent increase in the volume of sales compared to a normal day.

As well as clothing, electronics is another major area for consumer spending. This year, consumers are forecasted to spend €4,400 a minute on electronics, which is a 192 per cent increase on a normal day.

John Brennan, head of SME banking at AIB said: “Our data shows that consumers are increasingly choosing online when it comes to grabbing a bargain on Black Friday.

“While this ensures more choice for consumers, it’s also important to consider the impact that buying from abroad can have on the climate.

“Shopping locally where possible ensures we are minimising our carbon footprint,” Mr Brennan added.

“It also ensures we are supporting local Irish businesses who have invested in their online shopping services and have faced challenges over the past two years as a result of the pandemic.”