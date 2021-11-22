  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Rocks thrown through windows of house and car in Carlow

Rocks thrown through windows of house and car in Carlow

Monday, November 22, 2021

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident where a rock was thrown through the window of a house in Parkwood, Tullow at the weekend.

The incident occurred at 10pm on Saturday evening. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the gardaí in Tullow.

Separately, gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating an incident where the driver’s window of a van was smashed while parked in the driveway of a house in Fr Cummins Park. The window of the white Mercedes van was smashed between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí in Bagenalstown.

In Carlow town, gardaí received a report of damage to the window of a commercial premises on Tullow Street between 4.30pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday. The window of the business was smashed. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Carlow Garda Station.

Filed under:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Village renewal plan will enhance Hacketstown as a place to live and work

Monday, 22/11/21 - 4:01pm

Carlow Castle is open to visitors

Monday, 22/11/21 - 2:59pm

Music festival will help to brighten spirits in the run-up to Christmas

Monday, 22/11/21 - 12:54pm

Similar Articles

Teenage boy allegedly terrorised staff in care home

Saturday, 18/09/21 - 4:56pm

MAN WHO IMPREGNATED TEENAGE GIRL HE BELIEVED WAS HIS DAUGHTER CHARGED WITH 55 COUNTS OF RAPE AND SEXUAL ABUSE

Thursday, 16/09/21 - 12:34pm

Burglary in Garryhill

Friday, 10/09/21 - 11:04am