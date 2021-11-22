Rocks thrown through windows of house and car in Carlow

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident where a rock was thrown through the window of a house in Parkwood, Tullow at the weekend.

The incident occurred at 10pm on Saturday evening. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the gardaí in Tullow.

Separately, gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating an incident where the driver’s window of a van was smashed while parked in the driveway of a house in Fr Cummins Park. The window of the white Mercedes van was smashed between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí in Bagenalstown.

In Carlow town, gardaí received a report of damage to the window of a commercial premises on Tullow Street between 4.30pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday. The window of the business was smashed. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Carlow Garda Station.