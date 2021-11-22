Silverfish infestations on the rise in homes and businesses

By Suzanne Pender

RENTOKIL has experienced a 47% increase in the number of callouts for silverfish in October compared with the same period last year.

Ireland’s leading pest control provider is warning home and business owners to be on the lookout for the nocturnal pests as they begin to move indoors to seek warmth and shelter during the cold winter months.

Home and business owners are most likely to find silverfish in dark, damp and humid areas such as bathrooms, basements and attics.

Silverfish are nocturnal insects that are silver or grey in colour, measuring approximately 10-12mm in length with tiny scales and two antennae and have a tapered, tail-like appearance.

Silverfish can lay up to 60 eggs a day, so a few insects can quickly become a much larger infestation. Their eggs are usually difficult to locate, as they are often hidden in tiny cracks or crevices.

An infestation of silverfish can result in damage to books, photographs, paintings, plaster and other household items as they feed on both starch and cellulose. They also feed on human debris, such as dead skin and hair.

A common sign of the presence of silverfish to watch out for is finding unexplained holes in books or items of clothing.

“While silverfish aren’t dangerous, they can become a major inconvenience because of their appetite for starch and cellulose, which can lead to them damaging valuable items by feeding on them,” said Richard Faulkner, advanced technical field consultant for Rentokil.

Rentokil advises following these tips to reduce the likelihood of a silverfish infestation on your premises: