Village renewal plan will enhance Hacketstown as a place to live and work

A PLAN to enhance Hacketstown as a place to live and work was recently launched.

Carlow County Council has just published the ***Hacketstown Design Statement***, developed with support from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

At a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District, cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue said: “I am delighted to see this framework for Hacketstown in the form of a village design statement. It outlines a series of projects and interventions that are designed to enhance Hacketstown as a place to live, work, play, visit and learn.”

The cathaoirleach added: “This framework will assist us as a local authority to pitch projects in Hacketstown for national funding opportunities and also provide a supporting framework for the justification of key community projects.”

The document was designed in consultation with the local community by JBA Consulting, co-ordinated by the Local Enterprise Office and funded under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. Explaining the benefits of the design statement, Seamus Doran, assistant head of economic development and enterprise at Carlow LEO, said: “Village design statements constitute an innovative collaborative and participative approach to village design, where communities said the statement highlighted the positive features of Hacketstown and aimed to guide future development to compliment Hacketstown’s community and unique heritage.”

The strategy document outlines a series of actions and interventions under three pillars, including the development of Hacketstown into a sustainable community, enhancing the town’s connectivity and identity with amenities and quality environment for all generations and bringing social and economic vitality back to Hacketstown.

Speaking about the next steps and the value of the process, Carlow County Council director of services Michael Brennan said: “The value from the consultative process requires continuous engagement and partnership to ensure that the projects are realised, as all will require Carlow as a county to collectively work together to attract the required funding for these projects in the coming years.”