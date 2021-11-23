25 years ago: Killer sheepdog strikes again

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Orginially published 22 November 1996

THE KILLER sheepdog which has bccn attacking sheep flocks in the Kilgrancy/Kilcruit/Slyguff areas of Bageanlstown Co Carlow struck again on Sunday night,Monday morning last

This time the dog savaged a seven week old Iamb on the farm of Martin and Madeline McDonald in Slyguff. Since June,the McDonalds have lost seven ewes and five lambs to the sheepdog. Mrs. McDonald discovered the dead lamb on Monday morning at about I I am in a field off their lawn. The attack bore all the hallmarks of previous attacks by the dog, described as being a big black and white sheepdog. The animal has been terroising sheep flocks in the area since the summer.

