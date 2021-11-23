An Post Irish Book Awards 2021: Sally Rooney wins Novel of the Year

James Cox
The winners of the An Post Irish Book Awards 2021 have been revealed this evening.
Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney was voted Novel of the Year.
Aisling and the City, by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen, was awarded Popular Fiction Book of the Year. Fintan O’Toole won Non-Fiction Book of the Year for We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Ireland Since 1958.
While Marian Keyes was voted Author of the Year.
Kenny’s Bookshop and Art Gallery in Galway, was awarded The Bookshop of the Year.
Voting now open for the An Post Irish Book of the Year which will be announced on the December 8th.
The full list of winners
Novel of the Year
Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
Crime Fiction Book of the Year
56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard
Sport Book of the Year
Fight Or Flight: My Life, My Choices by Keith Earls, with Tommy Conlon
Newcomer of the Year
Snowflake by Louise Nealon
Non-Fiction Book of the Year
We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Ireland Since 1958 by Fintan O’Toole
Biography of the Year
Did Ye Hear Mammy Died? by Séamas O’Reilly
Cookbook of the Year
Everyday Cook by Donal Skehan
Popular Fiction Book of the Year
Aisling and the City by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen
Lifestyle Book of the Year
Décor Galore by Laura De Barra
Best Irish Published Book of the Year
The Coastal Atlas of Ireland by Val Cummins, Robert Devoy Barry Brunt, Darius Bartlett, Sarah Kandrot
Children’s Book of the Year (Junior)
A Hug for You by David King, illustrated by Rhiannon Archard
Children’s Book of the Year (Senior)
The Summer I Robbed a Bank by David O’Doherty, illustrated by Chris Judge
Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year
The New Girl by Sinead Moriarty
RTÉ Audience Choice Award
Your One Wild And Precious Life by Maureen Gaffney
Author of the Year
Marian Keyes
Short Story of the Year
Little Lives by Deirdre Sullivan
Irish Poem of the Year
Longboat at Portaferry by Siobhan Campbell
Irish Language Book of the Year
Madame Lazare by Tadgh Mac Dhonnagain
Bookshop of the Year
Kennys Bookshop and Art Gallery, Galway