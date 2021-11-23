  • Home >
An Post Irish Book Awards 2021: Sally Rooney wins Novel of the Year

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

James Cox

The winners of the An Post Irish Book Awards 2021 have been revealed this evening.

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney was voted Novel of the Year.

Aisling and the City, by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen, was awarded Popular Fiction Book of the Year. Fintan O’Toole won Non-Fiction Book of the Year for We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Ireland Since 1958.

While Marian Keyes was voted Author of the Year.

Kenny’s Bookshop and Art Gallery in Galway, was awarded The Bookshop of the Year.

Voting now open for the An Post Irish Book of the Year which will be announced on the December 8th.

The full list of winners

Novel of the Year
Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

Crime Fiction Book of the Year
56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard

Sport Book of the Year
Fight Or Flight: My Life, My Choices by Keith Earls, with Tommy Conlon

Newcomer of the Year
Snowflake by Louise Nealon

Non-Fiction Book of the Year
We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Ireland Since 1958 by Fintan O’Toole

Biography of the Year
Did Ye Hear Mammy Died? by Séamas O’Reilly

Cookbook of the Year
Everyday Cook by Donal Skehan

Popular Fiction Book of the Year
Aisling and the City by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen

Lifestyle Book of the Year
Décor Galore by Laura De Barra

Best Irish Published Book of the Year
The Coastal Atlas of Ireland by Val Cummins, Robert Devoy Barry Brunt, Darius Bartlett, Sarah Kandrot

Children’s Book of the Year (Junior)
A Hug for You by David King, illustrated by Rhiannon Archard

Children’s Book of the Year (Senior)
The Summer I Robbed a Bank by David O’Doherty, illustrated by Chris Judge

Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year
The New Girl by Sinead Moriarty

RTÉ Audience Choice Award
Your One Wild And Precious Life by Maureen Gaffney

Author of the Year
Marian Keyes

Short Story of the Year
Little Lives by Deirdre Sullivan

Irish Poem of the Year
Longboat at Portaferry by Siobhan Campbell

Irish Language Book of the Year
Madame Lazare by Tadgh Mac Dhonnagain

Bookshop of the Year
Kennys Bookshop and Art Gallery, Galway

