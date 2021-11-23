Great prizes to be scooped in Balto raffle

Baltinglass Tidy Towns are running an online raffle right now with some amazing prizes up for grabs. There’s a whole range of goodies to be won, thanks to the generosity of local businesses in the town.

The prizes are as follows:

1st prize €100 All Things Natural

2nd prize €50 Horan’s food voucher

3rd prize €50 Joey the barber voucher

4th prize €50 Horan’s food voucher

5th prize €40 Noel’s Driving School voucher

6th prize €30 Hair by Pamela voucher

7th prize €30 Therese’s Nails voucher

8th prize €25 Evolution Hair voucher

9th prize Set of four drinking glasses

10th prize Free meal deal voucher, Bobalicious.

Lines for the raffle are available on the Baltinglass Tidy Towns Facebook and Instagram pages at €5 each.

The closing date for the raffle Saturday 27 November at 6pm.

The committee have some great ideas for 2022 while the results this year’s national competition are available on the main tidy towns website under the reports section.

“We have done very well for our first year back in the competition since 2013. Thanks to all our sponsors and helpers for making it possible

to make much-needed improvements around our town and on all the approach roads. When a community is willing to pull together and help out whenever possible, much can be achieved. Onwards and upwards,” a spokesperson said.