Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further 80 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Monday evening. A total of 1,025 have been recorded in the county in the last 14 days.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,666 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

As of 8am today, 638 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 130 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We know that the level of worry has increased to levels last seen in April this year.

“We know what we are asking people to do to help supress the spread of disease in our communities is very difficult. If we all make a concerted effort it can make a difference.

“Our research tells us that people are listening to the public health advice and are reducing the number of people they are planning to meet, and are cancelling social events, to reduce their contacts.