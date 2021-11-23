Truckers to block routes into Dublin in fuel price protest

Digital Desk Staff

The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices are set to block several routes into Dublin tomorrow morning as part of a protest over fuel prices.

The protest will also disrupt traffic in parts of the city centre.

A large group of trucks will leave various locations from 7am, travelling on the M1, M2, M3, M4, M7, and the M11, with delays expected for road users.

The organisers have demanded that the Government addresses the nation on the fuel issue. If their demand is not met, they say there will be more protests.

People who are travelling to Dublin tomorrow have been told to expect long delays.

The trucks will travel in convoy to Leinster House.

There is a Garda plan in place but gardaí have told commuters to expect long delays.

In a Facebook post, the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices said the protest is for lower fuel costs at the pump and at home.

“We want lower costs and lower taxes, rebates are no good. We want the government to address the nation on this cause.

“This is for the people of Ireland, for our future and for our kids.”

If there is no change, a lot of small operators will be out of business “sooner than you think”, the group warned.