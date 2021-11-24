Drugs and guns seized in garda operation

Illustration purposes only

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow seized drugs and a firearm after a county-wide search of houses and other premises earlier this week.

On Monday, they carried out 18 searches around the county and discovered drugs for sale or supply in ten location as well as a firearm.

Nineteen people were arrested for a range of offences, eight of those will appear before Carlow District Court over the next few weeks.

The actions were all part of Operaration Thor which is aimed at disturbing criminal activity.

Checkpoints are carried out to disrupt movement of criminals. Traffic was checked on the Castlecomer Road, Hacketstown Road, Tullow Road, Portlaoise Road and Kilkenny Road. Further Checkpoints and patrols were performed in Rathvilly, Ballon, and Borris villages.

The Garda Mounted Unit were on patrol in Carlow town park while patrols were also conducted in the vicinity of schools in Carlow town.