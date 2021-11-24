Four men due in court following river rescue in Dublin

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Four men are due in court next month following a river rescue in Dublin just before midnight on Monday.

Gardaí were called after reports that a rowing boat was stolen from a rowing club in the Ringsend area.

The men, aged in their 20s, were found stranded on the River Liffey after they drifted into shipping lanes.

The boat they were in had drifted east of the Tom Clark bridge and in to the Dublin Port shipping channel.

All four men were rescued in an operation that involved Dublin Fire Brigade, with the boat being towed to safety.

The men were later charged in connection with the incident. They are now due before Dun Laoghaire District Court later this month.

