Further calls for proper car park near M9

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

 

Vehicles parked at Prumplestown near the M9                                                   Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Suzanne Pender

FURTHER calls were made at this month’s council meeting for more formal parking arrangements at Prumplestown, with cars currently forced to park at the side of the road. Those availing of car pooling currently have no option but to leave their vehicles at the side of the road, close to Junction 4 of the M9.

It’s very dangerous for people, especially now with the dark mornings and so many Carlow people travelling to Dublin,” stated cllr John Pender. “It’s an accident waiting to happen, and I would ask the council to contact Kildare County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to provide proper car parking near to the junction”, he added.

The matter was also raised by cllr Fintan Phelan at this month’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District and many times by cllr John Cassin. Director of services Padraig O’Gorman had agreed to raise the matter with the Kildare local authority.

