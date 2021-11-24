Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further 26 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday evening.

This is the lowest daily Carlow figure in almost two weeks but there has been still over a 1,000 cases in the county during that period.

Today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,893 confirmed cases of nationally.

61 patients are hospitalised, of whom 132 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,652 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 43 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Approximately 1 in 7 adults in the last week have had flu-like, cold-like, or Covid-like symptoms.

“The most important action you can take if you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 is to self-isolate immediately. This means staying indoors and avoiding contact with other people, including, in so far as possible, those you live with. Arrange to take a PCR test, not an antigen test, and continue to self-isolate while you wait for your test and the results.

“I understand this is difficult, but in order to avoid passing Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to your friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as symptoms begin is the most important thing you can do.

“It’s also important to remember you still need to isolate for as long as you’re symptomatic, and until 48 hours after your symptoms have settled, even if your PCR did not detect Covid-19.”