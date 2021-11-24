Motorists face disruption as truckers protest in Dublin over fuel prices

Updated at 9:31am

Motorists face significant delays this morning as The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices protest over fuel prices.

Motorists should expect disruption on the M1, M2, M3, M4, M7, and the M11 as protesters make their way to Dublin city centre where they are expected to gather at Leinster House.

Gardaí have also reported significant delays on the M5o motorway.

The slow moving convoy is causing significant traffic disruption travelling northbound on the M50 between Junction 6 Blanchardstown and Junction 4 Ballymun. pic.twitter.com/h4eL6kDK25 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 24, 2021

As road closures are currently in place on Kildare Street, the protest organisers are encouraging drivers to park as close to Leinster House as possible and convene on foot outside the Dáil.

Gardaí have warned people travelling to Dublin on Wednesday to expect long delays due to the protest.

Gardaí are aware of a potential protest activity, particularly in the Dublin Region, tomorrow. This may impact early morning traffic particularly on the motorway network from 7am. Commuters should plan accordingly. Update traffic information will be issued as required. pic.twitter.com/AQVbYidUeS — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 23, 2021

The organisers have demanded that the Government addresses the nation on the fuel issue. If their demand is not met, they say there will be more protests.

In a Facebook post, the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices said the protest is for lower fuel costs at the pump and at home.

“We want lower costs and lower taxes, rebates are no good. We want the government to address the nation on this cause.

“This is for the people of Ireland, for our future and for our kids.”

If there is no change, a lot of small operators will be out of business “sooner than you think”, the group warned.

Unaffordable

As reported in The Irish Examiner, several truckers, parked up at service stations before heading to Dublin on Wednesday morning, said their plan is to show the Government that they “cannot compete with the price of diesel”.

“We want one of them to come out and talk to us,” one protester said.

“We just want to ask them what can you do for us, because it’s not getting any cheaper, and it’s not getting any cheaper to live outside of Dublin, even the cost of heating our homes now has gone through the roof.”

Mark Sheehan, owner of MS Transport, is one of many people calling on the Government to take action. According to Mr Sheehan, his diesel bill has increased by €20,000 per month.

“The problem is, as you know, inflation at the minute, with a driver’s wages, diesel and toll bridges,” he told Newstalk.

“There’s no money in any more, costs have gone through the roof.

“Trying to keep people in jobs, and it just keeps rising and rising and rising, and we get nothing out of it.”