Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, November 25, 2021

 

Patrick (Paddy) Byrne

The Green, Hacketstown, Co Carlow. November 23rd 2020.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores, sons Jim, John and Brendan, daughters Trish and Sandra, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Ellen, Breda and Anisa, grandchildren Emma, David, Aoife, Conor, Fionnuala, DJ, Roisin, Niamh, Michael, Aaron, John Paul, Ellen, Harry and Oliver, great grandson Niall, sisters lizzie and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland or the Irish Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements later.

