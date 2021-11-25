Garth Brooks tickets: Three extra dates added as nearly 300,000 queue online

Three extra dates have been added to Garth Brooks’ series of concerts in Croke Park next September due to high demand.

Further concerts will be held on September 11th, 16th and 17th at the Dublin venue, in addition to September 9th and 10th.

At 8.10am more than 280,000 people were waiting to buy tickets for the gigs.

Planning permission has been given for five concerts in total.

The country singer’s five concerts at the venue in 2014 were cancelled because of objections from locals and a refusal by Dublin City Council to grant planning permission for the events.

A group of Croke Park residents’ associations said they were expecting Brooks to hold five concerts in the stadium next year.

Anthony Kelly, chair of the District Seven Alliance, told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show that “it was always going to be five”.

“We know there is going to be five. We had a meeting last week with Croke Park and it was all put to us that it was going to be five. It is just drip feeding the tickets. I got the call this morning that a third [concert] is planned but we know it is going to be five.”

Mr Kelly said that their issue was not with the event but with the management of the concerts.

“It is the traffic management. It is the waste management. It is the security aspects of before and after. The vast majority of people don’t mind Croke Park but they do mind what comes after and the way things are managed.”

Five shows

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Brooks played down the possibility of being able to sell five concerts out this time around.

Referring to the cancelled dates he said he hoped there would be a “blessing in that curse and now hopefully we have a chance to play Ireland”.

He felt like Ireland was a “home” to him and his music, he said, and praised promoter Peter Aiken for bringing him to the country.

When asked would he like to do five shows again, he responded: “I’d like to, but I’d also like to be six foot five and have abs.

“You had 400,000 tickets in one city and one show. There’s no way we are going to do those numbers again. Would I like it? Yes. Is it going to happen? I think it would be impossible.”