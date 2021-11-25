Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further 97 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Thursday evening.

The updated rolling 14-day total for Carlow is 1,049. The Tullow Local Electoral Area once again reported the highest number of cases in the county (333) between 8-22 November. The Carlow LEA recorded 322 while there were 229 in the Bagenalstown LEA.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,764 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 598 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 126 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Incidence of Covid-19 remains concerningly high, with 62,401 cases reported in the last 14 days. We need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission.

“Covid-19 spreads when an infected person is in close proximity to other people. The best way we can stop COVID spreading to the people we meet is by meeting fewer people and avoiding crowds.

“If you are socialising, think about the risk associated with the activities you have planned. Remember the simple steps you can take to keep both you and the people you meet with safe:

Wear a mask correctly

Meet outside if possible

Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces

Practice good hand and respiratory hygiene

Be mindful of your contacts in the days after socialising, and especially consider anyone you meet who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable to COVID-19.

If you experience symptoms isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test.”