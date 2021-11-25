  • Home >
Little tots raise almost €650 for Down Syndrome Carlow

Thursday, November 25, 2021

 

Preschool supervisor Deirdre Kennedy, left, with Marie Sheppard and Olivia Flanagan from Down Syndrome Carlow with children from Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Well done to the little tots in Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre who raised a very impressive €645 for Down Syndrome Carlow.

The youngsters raised the much-appreciated funds when the centre hosted a very colourful and entertaining Halloween party.

Marie Sheppard and Olivia Flanagan from the organisation called into the Graguecullen centre to meet the youngsters and be presented with a cheque. The children were very well turned out in co-ordinating rain gear so not even the wintery weather could dampen their spirits!

