‘No demand’ for crèche facilities

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS for crèche facilities at the offices of Carlow County Council have already met a stumbling block with “age demographics” showing a limited need for the service.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace had called for the local authority to provide such a service for staff at a previous council meeting. At the November meeting, director of services Michael Rainey stated that preliminary examinations of the issue and an initial survey among council staff showed that “age demographics indicated no demand” for the survey.

“We have some of the longest-serving staff here in the country,” added Mr Rainey.