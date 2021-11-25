‘No demand’ for crèche facilities

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS for crèche facilities at the offices of Carlow County Council have already met a stumbling block with “age demographics” showing a limited need for the service.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace had called for the local authority to provide such a service for staff at a previous council meeting. At the November meeting, director of services Michael Rainey stated that preliminary examinations of the issue and an initial survey among council staff showed that “age demographics indicated no demand” for the survey.

We have some of the longest-serving staff here in the country,” added Mr Rainey.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Cllr Hynes quits Labour to join Sinn Féin

Thursday, 25/11/21 - 10:45am

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, 25/11/21 - 10:37am

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Wednesday, 24/11/21 - 8:09pm