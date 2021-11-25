Plan for new Carlow enterprise spaces takes step forward

A crucial step in the development of new enterprise spaces in Co Carlow was taken last week.

Carlow County Council & Carlow Community Enterprise Centres’ vision for the development of these new spaces progressed with the awarding of funding to allow for further development of the proposed new property and enterprise support solutions in Carlow Town and Bagenalstown under the government’s Regional Enterprise Transition Scheme Feasibility Funding.

The funding will allow for final technical and business case development of projects earmarked for Carlow and Bagenalstown to make them ready for competitive national funding pitches in 2022.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, cllr Fintan Phelan, said: “I am delighted with this approval for funding and that Carlow was selected as one of eighteen projects suitable around the country for further development.”

He added: “It’s so important that we as a council prepare shovel ready projects with strong business cases which can then be pitched for National funding. This funding will allow us to bring two catalytic enterprise projects to that stage.”

The projects would support “the creation of many jobs and also improve the capability and competitiveness of regional enterprises and encourage entrepreneurial activity to enhance our vibrant SME community”.

The project will be carried out in association with Carlow Community Enterprise Centres CLG, a social enterprise which operates Enterprise House on the O’Brien Road in Carlow.

Speaking about the project, Kieran Comerford, head of economic development & enterprise in Carlow County Council, said: “Collectively the Board of Carlow Community Enterprise Centres and the executive of the Council have been actively working to develop new property and enterprise support solutions for the business community in County Carlow. This project is part of a significant effort to put Co Carlow on the map as the location of choice for scaling companies.

Mr Comerford added “With the development of the IDA advance factory on the Dublin Road its important we have a complimentary project for indigenous companies who have the ambition to scale in Co Carlow”.

Speaking about the importance of supported enterprise spaces, Seamus Doran, assistant head of economic development & enterprise with Carlow LEO, said: “Enterprise spaces when developed are embedded solutions for communities and provide a space for training, meeting, networking and specialist services for business leaders.

“We have seen time and time again how creating a network and supporting the development of the Co Carlow eco-system will delivery results and we look forward to our continued work on these projects.”