50 years ago: In Bagenalstown they get mud from the taps every times it rains

Originally published on 26 November 1971

THE people of Bagenalstown are complaining bitterly this

week. When they turned on the water taps in their homes dur­ing last weekend’s big storm

they were confronted with anything but cool, dear water.

The water was dirty and it seems that whenever the elements are unkind enough to

bring heavy rain, the water supply to many households in

the town becomes a dirty brown, which sends the people

scurrying with their buckets to the nearest spring or well.

A sample of the water which came from a tap in the town

on Sunday was given to our reporter. While it was not possible to have the sample analysed, when it settled in a

bottle a thick, brown scum at least an inch high lay at the bottom.

What happened on Saturday and Sunday is nothing new to

the people of Bagenalstown. Water has been a recurring

problem here and has been highlighted on an RTE programme, as well as receiving local publicity.

Bagenalstown’s water supply comes from two sources. The problem is caused by the water coming from an open stream. In times of heavy flooding there is nothing to prevent mud which has been stirred up being washed into the piping chamber. Thus when the people of the town who are served from this source turn on their tapes the mud may flow out.