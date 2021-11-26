Borris-born author scoops third book award for the Aisling series

Sarah, right, with co-author, Emer

By Elizabeth Lee

SARAH Breen, a writer from Borris, Co Carlow, has just won a third national book award for the novel ***Aisling and the city***.

Sarah and her co-author Emer McLysaght won the popular fiction category on Wednesday night in the An Post Irish Book Awards.

The novel is the fourth in a series of books featuring the eponymous Aisling character and is the latest instalment of a publishing phenomenon, with the series selling a cool 300,000 copies so far.

***Oh my God, what a complete Aisling***, the first book of series, was published by Gill Books in 2017, immediately garnering a huge readership.

Aisling’s popularity grew with its sequel ***The importance of being Aisling***, which won the award for best popular fiction book at the 2018 Irish Book Awards. The third book in the series, ***Once, twice, three times an Aisling***, won the same award the following year. Now the fourth title has just scooped the same accolade.

Sarah, a journalist whose background is in magazines, and Emer, also a journalist, who hails from Kill, Co Kildare, met while in college. They dreamt up the character of Aisling after noticing how country girls stood out from their city counterparts when they moved to Dublin.

They created a Facebook page where they’d write about Aisling and her adventures and soon they attracted thousands of followers. When Gill Books approached them about creating an Aisling diary, Sarah and Emer decided to write a novel instead and, in the process, began the publishing juggernaut.

The books have attracted praise from all quarters among the Irish literati, including Sarah and Emer’s own heroine Marian Keyes.

***Aisling and the city*** is published by Gill Books and is on sale in most book shops now.