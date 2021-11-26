Carloviana 2022 will be launched early next month

Last year’s edition of Carloviana

By Charlie Keegan

THE launch of the 70th edition of Carloviana, the annual journal of the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS), will take place at 8pm on Thursday 2 December in the Talbot Hotel, Carlow.

Carloviana 2022 comes again this year under the editorship of John Kelly and it’s a splendid 204-page production of articles and illustrations. The front cover shows a photo of three ladies – Eithne Coyle, May Burke and Linda Kearns – at Duckett’s Grove House in 1921. The back cover features an election flyer for Patrick Gaffney (Pádraig MacGahmna) from Killeshin, the Labour Party candidate for Carlow in the election of 1922.

The journal embraces a total of 35 articles.

The following is a taste of what readers will encounter in this year’s Carloviana: Christopher P McQuinn writes about ‘Christianity in Tullow and neighbouring parishes’; ‘The World of Abigail Watson and Jane Gee, Carlow Quaker ministers’ is the topic chosen by Myra D Kavanagh; the famous ‘Borris Lace’ is the subject for Helen Doyle; while Dr Ann Power writes on ‘The life and contribution of the Brigidine lay sisters 1807-1922’.

John O’Donovan explores ‘Murder at Brackley – the unexplained killing of Dean John Finlay’.

‘The Dáil Farm, Kilcumney – a social experiment’ is the intriguing title for an article penned by Edward N Moran, while Dr Shay Kinsella’s contribution is ‘Collicking – the custom and the crime’.

Then there is ‘History of RTC/ITC part 13’ by Dr Norman McMillan.

Pat O’Neill is writing in a nautical tone about ‘The Douglas River Drainage Scheme 1871-1874’, while still on the matter of water, Eugene O’Connor goes with ‘Poverty and poaching in Tullow 1940s’.

Christopher Power’s contribution centres on ‘Fear and dread – the prison records of Carlow Gaol’.

‘Lovey Cormick, the old soldier of Drumphea’ is the subject of an article from Liam O’Neill, while still on a military theme Myles Kavanagh is writing about ‘Army manoeuvres in Ireland – Bagenalstown 1919’.

There is an article with a local medical bent from Helen Doyle, who has written about ‘Gender perspective in Carlow Lunatic Asylum’.

The publication also carries the list of seven lectures planned by CHAS from mid-February 2022 to mid-November.

All in all, the variety of articles in Carloviana makes it a compelling read for people with any connection to the Dolmen County.

Editor John Kelly is backed by his editorial team of Pádraig Dooley, Helen Doyle, Martin Nevin, Dr Séamus Ó Murchú, Nial O’Neill, Pat O’Neill and Jim Shannon.

The officers of CHAS are: patron, Professor Donal McCartney; president, Pádraig Dooley; vice-president, Richard Codd; secretary, Paul Curran; treasurer, Lynne Whelan; editor, John Kelly; PRO, Helen Doyle; committee: Fergal Browne, Mgr Brendan Byrne, Richard Codd, Paul Curran, Helen Doyle, Gary Hughes, John Kelly, Dr Séamus Ó Murchú, Martin Nevin, Nial O’Neill, James Shannon, Bertie Watchorn and Lynne Whelan.

The journal also has seven honorary life members: Dan Carbery, Dr Michael Conry, Kevin Kennedy, Edward McDonald, Margaret Minchin, Martin Nevin and Pat O’Neill.

Carloviana is printed by Carlow Advertising & Printing, Strawhall Industrial Estate, Carlow.

The launch of Carloviana can also be viewed online on Thursday 2 December and it will be available for sale in the usual outlets around the county.