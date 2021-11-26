Carlow firms nominated for apprentice employer award

Two Carlow companies have been nominated for apprentice employer of the year.

Alltech Farming Solution and Carlow Toolmaking Services are among 10 employers 71 nominated for the 2021 Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the Year in the south east.

71 companies are nominated nationally.

The awards showcase the talent and energy of Ireland’s thriving apprenticeship employer sector.

Alltech Farming Solution have been shortlisted in the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) category. A respected leader in sustainable and profitable farming solutions, Alltech currently employ 175 staff and 6 apprentices.

Also nominated in the SME category are Carlow Toolmaking Services. Established in 1994, CTS have been providing top quality efficient tool making services to the oral, medical, pharma, food and automotive industries for almost three decades. Operating from their purpose built facility in Carlow, CTS’s range of work includes special purpose machines, jigs and fixtures, press tool, prototypes and precision components. Pat Amond, CTS managing director, welcomed the nomination.

“I’m delighted Carlow Toolmaking Services have been nominated for Employer of the Year and very happy to be associated with Generation Apprenticeship 2021. I honestly think apprenticeships or similar style of training is the way forward for a lot more careers and other forms of education could learn a lot from this template.”

Speaking ahead of the awards ceremony which will take place virtually in December, Dr Mary-Liz Trant, executive director, SOLAS said: “Following a very challenging 20 months for everyone, we look forward to celebrating the resilience and vitality of these companies, and the critical role played by apprenticeship in the social and economic life of the country.”