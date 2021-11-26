Carlow-Kilkenny climate action group hold meeting

A local activist group which hopes to campaign for climate action held a recent meet attended by local TDs.

In the wake of COP26 in Glasgow, the Our Future Carlow Kilkenny group say the climate crisis has never been more urgent and requires urgency from all facets of society and engagement from citizens at a local, national and global level.

One Future Ireland is the people’s campaign for faster and fairer climate action. The group believe through strategic investment, our communities can flourish, with improved public services, greater equality and social justice. On Monday 22 November, the group held a Climate Solutions TD Town Hall Meeting online with our Carlow Kilkenny TDs. The town hall meeting which was organized in order to give the public a forum with which to engage with our elected representatives and voice their concerns, while working together to find solutions. The event was very well supported with close to 60 members of the public logging online to voice their concerns over climate change and to hear from our elected officials on a number of topics. Simon Lewis, principal of the Carlow Educate Together very kindly chaired the event as an impartial member of the public.

The constituency’s five TDs were invited to join a panel discussion and they were forwarded two questions in advance of the meeting. Malcom Noonan TD, Green Party and John McGuinness TD, Fianna Fáil attended on the night.

The questions were drafted keeping two of the more pressing local issues in mind, namely declining water quality in the south east and proposals for better active transport options in both Carlow town and Kilkenny city. It was agreed that a lot of effort is needed in order to address this pressing issue.

The TDs were asked how they will work to implement a programme of active travel infrastructure, footpaths, cycleway networks and safer junctions, i towns and villages and work to actively promote public transport and rural transport options.

Sadhbh O’Neill, lecturer on climate policy in DCU, spoke on the current state of climate affairs in Ireland and strongly encouraged the TDs present to continue with their advocacy on climate issues on behalf of the Carlow Killkenny constituency.

The group feel it was clear from the level of turnout that the public are very engaged and want action on these issues..

Minister Noonan commented: “A small number of people in every community will build momentum. This should all be bottom up community based activism so that everyone feels involved and included”.

Details of our next town hall meeting can be found on our Facebook and Twitter accounts – One Future Carlow Kilkenny.