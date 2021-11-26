Glór Cheatharlach’s future secured for the next three years

By Suzanne Pender

FORAS na Gaeilge recently approved funding of €141,000 to Glór Cheatharlach, safeguarding the future of the successful organisation until 2024.

Under the promoting Irish in the community scheme, the funding enables the employment of a full-time oifigeach Gaeilge or Irish language development officer as well as the rent of office space and the delivery of an extensive programme of events over the next three years. The scheme will be administered by a voluntary board of management.

Glór Cheatharlach has been grant aided under similar schemes since 2008 and no doubt Carlow’s ongoing success in the promotion of Irish during those years has merited this latest award.

The scheme entitled Scéim Forbartha Gaeilge is funded by Foras na Gaeilge, which is the body set up under the Good Friday Agreement of 1999 and responsible for the promotion of the Irish language throughout the island of Ireland.

Glór Cheatharlach is based at the Áras na nÓg Centre in the Éire Óg complex. Emma Uí Bhroin has been Carlow’s Irish language officer since 2008 and is looking forward to continuing in that role. She can be contacted on 085 1340047 or via email at [email protected].

Speaking on behalf of Glór Cheatharlach, Bríde de Róiste said the group is thrilled that Carlow has once again been selected for inclusion in the scheme.

“It’s great to have the scheme roll over for a further three years and to receive such generous funding is most encouraging,” she said.

“Having the support of a funded scheme in place since 2008 has brought the promotion of Irish in Carlow to a whole new level and this latest announcement is another major step in the town’s aspiration to achieve bilingual status and reach its goal of normalizing the use of the language in the local community,” she added.

Buoyed by its inclusion in this latest round of funding despite stiff competition from similar Irish language communities across the country, Glór Cheatharlach is currently on a major drive to encourage people of all ages and from all sections of the community to become actively involved in the promotion of Irish in Carlow over the next three years and build on past successes to ensure the use of the language in the community for future generations.

An information/annual general meeting will be held over Zoom on Monday 6 December at 7.30pm and all are invited to attend.

If interested, please drop an email for the Zoom link to [email protected]. Bí linn agus bí páirteach!