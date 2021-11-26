Late Late Toy Show confirms The Lion King as tonight’s theme

Muireann Duffy

The theme for tonight’s Late Late Toy Show has been confirmed as The Lion King.

The popular Disney movie was released in 1994, quickly becoming a fan favourite, and has since been adapted into a hugely successful musical.

Ryan Tubrudy will be joined by young people from around the country, performing some of the movies well-known songs, including Hakuna Matata and the Circle of Life.

The toy testers will also be on hand to give their opinions on some of the best toys of the year.

“Everyone has been locked up for a long time and that’s why we need to head out into the wild and join our friends in The Lion King,” Tubridy said ahead of tonight’s show.

“This isn’t just a theme; it is a movement. Every child can leave the house and leave the room and leave the kitchen and roam free in the jungle of their families because they are the boss tonight.

“So, it is the future, it is wild, and it is beautiful. Join us in the jungle, we will see you tonight,” he added.

The Toy Show Appeal will also be back for its second year, after €6.6 million was raised for Irish charities off the back of last year’s show. Donations can be made through the RTÉ website, and this year, viewers will also be able to donate through the Donations tab on Revolut (which will go live on Friday evening).

The Toy Show will air live on RTÉ One at 9.35pm, while viewers from around the world will also be able to tune-in via the RTÉ Player.

The RTÉ News channel will have coverage of the programme with Irish Sign Language (ISL), presented by Amanda Coogan, Aisling Dragoi and Sarah Jane O’Regan and an audio description (AD) version will be available on Monday evening when the programme is repeated, and on the RTÉ Player following that.

A fully accessible version (AD, ISL and subtitles) will air on Wednesday, December 1st and will subsequently be made available on the Player.