Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Friday, November 26, 2021

A further 123 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow this evening. It brings the 14-day total to 1,140.

The HSE also confirmed that a temporary testing facility would be set up tomorrow (Saturday) in the youth centre in Carlow.

This is in addition to the test centre in St Dympna’s Hospital and it will operate on appointment only. It is yet to be determined whether it will operate beyond tomorrow.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,620 confirmed cases of Covid-19. 

As of 8am today, 571 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 118 are in ICU.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

50 years ago: In Bagenalstown they get mud from the taps every times it rains

Friday, 26/11/21 - 9:07pm

Carlow firms nominated for apprentice employer award

Friday, 26/11/21 - 8:46pm

What’s planned for your area?

Friday, 26/11/21 - 8:44pm

Similar Articles

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Thursday, 25/11/21 - 7:35pm

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Wednesday, 24/11/21 - 8:09pm

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Tuesday, 23/11/21 - 7:49pm