Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further 123 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow this evening. It brings the 14-day total to 1,140.

The HSE also confirmed that a temporary testing facility would be set up tomorrow (Saturday) in the youth centre in Carlow.

This is in addition to the test centre in St Dympna’s Hospital and it will operate on appointment only. It is yet to be determined whether it will operate beyond tomorrow.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,620 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 571 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 118 are in ICU.