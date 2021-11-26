Library week is taking place

LIBRARY Ireland Week takes place from this Sunday, 28 November, to Saturday 4 December and this year’s theme is ‘Our future story: recharge, reconnect and re-emerge’. The week, which is organised by the Library Association of Ireland, raises the profile of libraries and information service professionals and showcases their resources, facilities, events and services through dedicated programmes and events.

Throughout the week, public libraries, special libraries, business libraries, health libraries, law libraries, academic libraries, prison libraries and government libraries all around Ireland will celebrate by showcasing their unique resources, running events and engaging in a nationwide social media campaign.

Libraries in Co Carlow will host a live event or online event, social media campaign, activity or exhibition celebrating the theme ‘Our future story’. President of the Library Association of Ireland Cathal McCauley says: “We see this as an opportunity to celebrate our libraries throughout Ireland and for library staff to hear from their communities about how their lives are impacted by libraries and the teams behind them, particularly in a time of unforeseen circumstance and challenge. This year’s theme is about looking forward to a bright future for libraries and their patrons beyond Covid-19.”

The theme focuses on how libraries in Ireland have the ability to endure, even in the challenging circumstances of today. They nurture their communities, foster learning and education, encourage creativity, promote our country’s heritage and provide places of refuge from a hectic world.

Events around the country are detailed via the Library Ireland Week website www.libraryirelandweek.ie

All details are available at http://libraryirelandweek.ie/get-involved/