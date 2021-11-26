Local historian calls for memorial to honour Rathvilly’s war dead

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS for a permanent memorial dedicated to 22 Rathvilly men, who fought so valiantly in World War I, have gathered momentum locally. The discovery of the previously unknown names of 22 men with connections to Rathvilly who fought in the Great War was made thanks to the incredible efforts of Rathvilly man Tommy Doyle (85), who turned a lifelong interest in World War I into an extraordinary piece of local history.

Tommy’s remarkable research has spanned the decades and together with his son Terry has taken them on numerous trips to Belgium and France to the cemeteries of thousands of soldiers as they pieced together the local names.

“After years of research, my son and I now have a list of young men from the parish of Rathvilly who were killed during the First World War,” explained Tommy. “We have visited the graves of those who have graves. Some have no graves, but are remembered at the Menin Gate Memorial and also at Thiepval Memorial,” he added.

At the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres, Belgium, ***The Last Post*** is played every night at 8pm and Tommy has witnessed this very poignant moment a number of times over the years.

“One man is buried in Manchester, another in Dublin, another in Gallipoli, and one from the Boer War is buried in Kimberly, South Africa,” said Tommy.

A number of years ago, when St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly was being renovated, the local Church of Ireland community kindly allowed their church to be used by parishioners for Mass. While there, Tommy noticed three names on the church organ of local men who had lost their lives in WWI.

“I thought to myself, if there was three, there’d have to have been more,” explained Tommy, and so his curiosity was piqued.

Trawling through countless documents and records and walking through the battlefields and the resting places of thousands of soldiers finally resulted in the discovery of the 22 names.

“There was a great sense of satisfaction when you’d find a piece of information or a grave … it was important to know that these men are not forgotten about,” said Tommy.

The names are: Private Rupert Burgess, Sapper Patrick Byrne, Private Abraham Watchorn, Private John Murphy, Private Peter Malee, Private Thomas Leonard, Private James Keegan, Private Thomas Clarke, Private George Corrigan, Private Alfred Corrigan, Private Dennis Cremin, L Corp James Dowling, Private James Doyle, L Corp Thomas Flood, Private Bernard Foulds, Private Bernard Jones, Private M Byrne, Private C Connor, Private Edward Bowler, Vivian Arthur Wilson, T Noel Wilson and 2nd Lt William McClintack Bunbury (Boer War).

The date on which they died and where they are buried is now known, with 21 of the men killed between 1914 and 1918, while Lt William McClintack Bunbury was killed in 1900.

Some remarkable connections to the present day were also found in the Doyles’ research, including the fact that Tommy’s own grandfather Thomas Doyle was a godfather to one of the men – Private Peter Malee.

Local family the Leonards have since visited the grave of their relative Private Thomas Leonard in Prowse Point Military Cemetery, Belgium. “We went with the family when they organised a trip out and we all stood around the grave and said the Rosary,” explained Tommy.

The appalling conditions that the solders endured in the trenches, the lack of sanitation or food, the illness, the dead bodies, rats, lice and the constant threat they lived under is never far from Tommy’s mind.

“For a lot of the Irish men it wasn’t about politics; it was seeing other soldiers coming home in their uniforms – a top coat, wearing a pair of good boots – things they didn’t have here. Of course, there was also the propaganda that they’d be home by Christmas,” said Tommy.

While men had to be 18 to enlist, Tommy’s research has discovered that many were considerably younger than that, often lured by the prospect of a steady income and the adventure of travelling the world. The political situation meant than many Irishmen were treated as outcasts back home, but Tommy is hoping that can be redressed in a local sense by remembering the Rathvilly men in a very meaningful and permanent way.

“It is my ambitious that when restrictions are lifted we can call a meeting in Rathvilly with a view to getting a committee together and getting a headstone or monument dedicated to them put up somewhere in Rathvilly,” he said.

Tommy paid tribute to the recent efforts to erect a statue to Kevin Barry in the village and explained that a number of those involved in that project have already expressed a similar interest in the WWI memorial.

“I’d be more than happy for a committee to take away all this information and then decide on what’s the best way to remember these people. It would be a pity to die and bring all this information with me,” smiled Tommy.