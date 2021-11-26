Man dies after car hit by falling tree

Friday, November 26, 2021

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has died after his car was hit by a falling tree in the North.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road in Antrim on Friday.

A PSNI spokesman said the road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

It comes as Met Éireann and the UK Met Office issued warnings for strong winds as Storm Arwen passes over Ireland and Britain.

A status yellow warning is in place for counties Donegal, Sligo and Mayo until early on Saturday morning.

A weather warning is in place for all counties in Northern Ireland until 6pm on Saturday, with gusts of wind up to 100km/h predicted.

Ferry sailings from Belfast and Larne ports have been cancelled on Friday, as has the Ballycastle to Rathlin Island ferry.

