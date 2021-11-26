Man dies after car hit by falling tree

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
A man has died after his car was hit by a falling tree in the North.
The incident happened on the Dublin Road in Antrim on Friday.
A PSNI spokesman said the road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️
Strong winds across Scotland, Northern Ireland and western England
Friday 0900 – 2359
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yeddl3IcWd
— Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021
It comes as Met Éireann and the UK Met Office issued warnings for strong winds as Storm Arwen passes over Ireland and Britain.
A status yellow warning is in place for counties Donegal, Sligo and Mayo until early on Saturday morning.
A weather warning is in place for all counties in Northern Ireland until 6pm on Saturday, with gusts of wind up to 100km/h predicted.
Ferry sailings from Belfast and Larne ports have been cancelled on Friday, as has the Ballycastle to Rathlin Island ferry.