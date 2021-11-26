May they rest in peace

Frank Kelly

Graiguenaspidogue, Nurney, Co. Carlow. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 26th, 2021. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, daughter Jenny, brothers Pat & Luke, sisters Nano, Dolly, Josie & Kathleen.

Frank, much loved father of Catherine & Francis. Deeply regretted by his loving son & daughter, sons-in-law Chris & Patrick, daughter-in-law Charlotte, grandchildren Kellyann, Caitlin, Christopher, Aoibhinn & Jack, brother Hugh, sisters Maureen, Martha, Bernadette, Helena & Anglea, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Frank’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 9am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times.