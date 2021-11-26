Pat celebrates his 90th birthday bash with family and friends

By Elizabeth Lee

PAT Dalton turned the milestone age of 90 earlier this month and his loved ones were keen to mark the special occasion.

They organised a gathering in Dinn Rí, Carlow to celebrate the occasion and share some birthday cake with his friends. Among them were members of the Bennekerry Boules Club, Pat being a much-treasured member.

In recent years Pat has become a committed boules player and was part of the victorious team that won the Age Active All Ireland title in 2019.

Born in 1931, Pat grew up in the Red Bog, Co Carlow and was educated in Clonmore NS and the vocational school in Hacketstown.

He spent much of his career working with Duffys of Hacketstown before

moving to Braun, from which he retired in 1996.

He met the love of his life Bridget Power in the mid-1950s in Waterford and when the couple married they had two sons, Larry and John.

One of Pat’s great passions was playing golf and he loved the course in Baltinglass. When Bridget got interested in the game, the couple played together in Carlow GC, where they enjoyed mixed foursomes and a great social life with the other members.

Pat was a single-figure handicap gofler and his greatest golfing success came with his birdie-birdie-eagle finish to win the president’s prize one year. He’s passed on his love of the game onto his son John and grandchildren Eric and Keith.

John and his family moved to Ballycrogue in 1989 and, after the death of his beloved Bridget, Pat moved there, too, in 1996.

Pat is a devoted father and grandfather and dotes on his grandchildren Keith, Eric, Marc and Pia.