Penneys announce opening date for new Carlow store

Penneys will open its new refurbished Carlow store next summer.

Primark, the international retailer operating as Penneys in Ireland, announced an opening date of summer 2022 and its commitment to its home market by announcing it is to invest over €250 million over the next 10 years nationally.

It will create more than 700 jobs in Ireland over the next three years. The investment includes a significant investment in relocating its existing store in Carlow to a new premises on Kennedy Avenue, creating an enhanced shopping experience for customers.

The €250 million investment in Ireland includes one new store location, existing store redevelopments and the development of a state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution facility in Newbridge, Co. Kildare announced earlier this year. Taken together, the plans reinforce Primark’s long-term commitment to Ireland, high street retail and local communities across the country.

Primark will increase its selling space in Ireland by an estimated 20% within the next 10 years. A new 43,000 sq. ft store will open at The Square, Tallaght in Autumn 2022 and will bring the total number of Penneys stores in Ireland to 37. In addition, plans have begun to extend Penneys’ current store in Eyre Square, Galway, and to redevelop and extend its Patrick Street store in Cork, creating an enhanced shopping experience for customers. These four projects alone will create an additional 78,000 sq. ft increase in retail space in Ireland. A number of further store extensions in stores across Ireland will be announced over the coming months.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD welcomed the news commenting:

“This announcement is a really strong vote of confidence in the retail sector, with investment planned for stores in cities and towns across the country. It’s creating significant employment with 700 new jobs and will also help to secure footfall in our towns and cities once we emerge from the pandemic. Penneys is one of Ireland’s best-known retailers and also an international success story, having driven significant global expansion over the last few of years. Much of this success is thanks to access to a talented workforce in Ireland. I wish Penneys continued success in its Irish and global expansion.”

Primark CEO, Paul Marchant said: “We are proud to announce a significant long-term investment in our Penneys business to improve and grow our Irish stores by creating 700 new jobs across the country. We hugely value our incredibly loyal Irish customers who have supported us over the years. The site of our very first store which opened more than 50 years ago is today home to our global headquarters, leading our business in 14 markets around the world. But even as we grow internationally, Ireland will always be our first and home market, and we remain as committed as ever to our employees, customers, and stores here. Our investment plans demonstrate the confidence and commitment we have to Penneys in Ireland: we plan to remain at the centre of Irish retail for a long time to come.”