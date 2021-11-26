Retrofitting too complicated and expensive

By Elizabeth Lee

A REPRESENTATIVE from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SSEI) has been invited to attend a Tullow Municipal District meeting to discuss the process of retrofitting people’s homes.

Homeowners in Ireland are obliged to upgrade the energy efficiency of their properties to a minimum standard as part of Ireland’s commitment to climate control and grants are available from the SSEI for this purpose.

However, the process of applying for the grants has been criticised as being so complicated that it’s deterring people from applying, according to cllr John Murphy.

“People are walking away from applying because it’s almost impossible. It’s difficult and confusing; a big job costs so much money to do,” added cllr Murphy.

Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue said that he knew of a case where an applicant received a very small grant towards renovation, while cllr Charlie Murphy pointed out that the “devil was in the detail”.

Cllr William Paton noted that a BER cert for a home “costs hundreds of euro” and that it should be made worthwhile for people to apply.

“SSEI grant schemes aren’t worth it,” he said, while cllr John McDonald stated that he knew of people who handed back the grant money because the retrofitting work was too expensive.

Cllr John Pender said that it leads to “black market work”, while cllr O’Donoghue proposed that the MD invite a representative from SSEI to come to Tullow to talk to them about it.