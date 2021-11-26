Village renewal plan will enhance Hacketstown as a place to live and work

By Elizabeth Lee

A LONG-REACHING plan to help Hacketstown become a sustainable community and to revitalise its social and economic future was discussed at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

The design statement for Hacketstown was funded through the Towns and Villages Renewal Plan and in consultation with local people, who were asked what they appreciated in their town and how it could be improved.

At the Tullow MD meeting, Seamus Doran from Carlow’s Local Enterprise Office broadly outlined the plan, explaining that its aim was to make the community more sustainable through enhancing amenities and the people’s involvement with them; it also aims to connect people of different generations and bring social and economic vitality back to the area.

Mr Doran continued that the overall plan was designed to enhance people’s quality of life in the town.

The project was welcomed by cllrs John Murphy, John McDonald and cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue. He asked if there was a “shelf life” to the plan and if it could be used by other areas.

Mr Doran replied that there was no time limit and that because it was a bespoke design, created through the consultation of local people, it wasn’t suitable as a template for other towns or villages, but that it could act as an example of how things could be done for other areas.

Cllr John Pender raised the issue of a corner at the junction of Mill Lane, saying that it was difficult for both pedestrians and motorists to negotiate and asked if the council could work with the new owners of the property to realign the corner.

Area engineer Pat Harrington replied that no plans have been made for the corner and that the council would be reluctant to widen the junction, because it slowed down traffic as it was.

The councillors welcomed the Hacketstown report and congratulated Mr Doran on its completion.