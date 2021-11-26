What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 12 planning applications between 19 and 26 November.

Borris: Annemarie Kavanagh wishes to provide for a new agricultural entrance onto the public road at Newtown, Borris.

Carlow: Maryanne Connors wishes to retain unauthorised mobile home used as a dwelling at Grangeford Old, Carlow.

Teagasc, Oakpark wishes to erect a single-storey glasshouse structure to facilitate ongoing and future crop and soil research at Teagasc Oakpark Crops Research Centre, Carlow.

Mary Minnock wishes to apply for a change of use from a two-storey office building to a dwelling house at The Crescent, Castle Oaks, Carlow.

Carlow Town Hurling Club wishes to erect eight 21-metre high floodlights at Carlow Town Hurling Club, Park View House, Oak Park Road, Carlow.

James Coffey wishes to retain permission for the construction of a chalet/lodge for residential use at Grange Grove, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Karen and Hugh Dawson wish to demolish existing single-storey garage and rear extensions and for the construction of new two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions at Frederick Avenue, Athy Road, Carlow.

Fenagh: Liam and Patricia Nolan wish to remove external garden wall and relocation of existing entrance and construct a part two-storey, part single-storey dwelling at Fenagh.

Garryhill: Glenn Lucas wishes to part-demolish existing domestic storage shed and erect a new wood store shed at Flander’s Cross, Knockclonagad, Garryhill.

Kildavin: Anna and Greg Dobosz wish to retain existing 37m sq commercial steel frame shed and erection of 30m sq extension to commercial steel frame shed at Main Street, Kildavin.

Donal Hickey and Stephanie Nolan wish to erect a dwelling with services and domestic garage at Crowsgrove, Kildavin.

Myshall: Thomas Jordan wishes to construct a 1.5-storey dormer dwelling with detached garage at Ballinrush, Myshall.