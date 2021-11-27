Addie spent 27 years in England before returning to The Ridge

By Charlie Keegan

ANNESLEY Abraham (Addie) Shirley, Monemore, Bagenalstown, who died peacefully at his home on Sunday 3 October, was a respected member of the local Church of Ireland community.

Addie had been diagnosed with cancer during the summer and was cared for at home by his devoted wife Pamela. He died eight weeks after diagnosis. Addie was treated at different times in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and University Hospital, Waterford.

He was born on 23 July 1936 into a farming family in The Ridge, Old Leighlin. His parents were Annesley and Sarah (née Bradley) Shirley and Addie was the youngest of a family of five, being predeceased by his four sisters Phoebe (London), Eileen (Suffolk), Frances (Watford) and Emily (Corries, Bagenalstown).

Addie lived and worked in England for 27 years. He went down the mines in Lancashire and later gained employment in the construction industry in Berkshire.

It was in Maidenhead, Berkshire that he met his wife-to-be Pamela Hedges, who was visiting her aunt at the time. They married on 17 December 1960 in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. The Shirleys went on to have three children – Annette, Susan and Robert, all of whom were born in England.

Addie harboured a desire to return to his native Carlow and set about realising that dream by coming over to The Ridge at every available opportunity, where he set about building his own house. Having been engaged in the building industry and being of a mechanical mind, Addie did the vast bulk of the building over a four-and-a-half-month period – the electrical wiring and water connections aspects were the only elements of the house for which he had to employ outside help.

The Shirley house was completed by 1980 and the couple moved to The Ridge in May of that year, where they lived for the next ten years. They then decided to restore a residence in Monemore which had fallen into disrepair, and here again Addie threw himself into that project, which was completed by 1990.

So for the last 31 years, Addie and Pamela had lived happily in Monemore, with Addie keeping a small number of sheep and cattle on the few acres around the Shirley home.

In December 2010, the couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary by going on a Mediterranean cruise, which was a great experience for them both. They also enjoyed holidaying in Gran Canaria and Minorca.

Another milestone was reached in December 2020, when Addie and Pamela celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary quietly at home in Monemore.

Outside of building one house and restoring another, Addie liked to tinker with the mechanics of a motor car. For a social outing, Addie and Pamela enjoyed an occasional drink at The Ranchers in Old Leighlin, when it was under the ownership of Billy Nolan.

The funeral service for Addie Shirley was celebrated in Old Leighlin Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon, 6 October, by Rev Tom Gordon, rector. The service was held under Covid restrictions and carried on webcam for people who could not attend.

Addie is survived by his wife Pamela, daughters Annette Shirley (Monemore), Susan Hestor (High Wycombe) and son Robert (Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire), by his cherished nine grandchildren and equally cherished eight great-grandchildren, extended family and circle of friends.