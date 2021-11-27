Lions help fight type 2

Carlow Lions Club members Bob Jeffers and John O’Donovan present healthy living packs to pupils at St Fiacc’s National School, Graiguecullen and their teacher James Nolan

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Lions Clubs played a significant role recently in the fight against type 2 diabetes, a condition known as ‘the silent assassin’. The local members joined more than 2,000 Lions across Ireland to provide information on type 2 diabetes and healthy living as part of a nationwide campaign marking World Diabetes Day.

As part of the campaign, Lions Club members undertook an extensive information campaign to make people aware of the growing incidence of type 2 diabetes in Ireland.

Shane Kenneally, president of Carlow Lions Club, said that Lions in Ireland have a long tradition of working towards type 2 diabetes prevention. “We are delighted to be part of this worldwide Diabetes Day campaign,” he said.

Local Lions Club members presented over 600 ‘healthy living’ packs to primary school children in 12 schools in Carlow town. Each pack contained an apple, some vegetable or flower seeds, a bookmark with information on type 2 diabetes and a letter to parents telling them about the programme and the importance of healthy living.

New research indicates that the number of people with type 2 diabetes in Ireland could double to more than 410,000 in the next 15 years unless a population-wide, comprehensive campaign is put in place.

“Diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in the world. It is estimated that worldwide more than 460 million people have diabetes and this number is growing,” said Ann Ellis, district governor of Lions Clubs in Ireland.

Eating healthily, increasing the level of physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight all play a role in preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes.