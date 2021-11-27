Revolut co-founder donates €100,000 to Toy Show Appeal after app tech issue

Muireann Duffy

Revolut co-founder Vlad Yatsenko has donated €100,000 to the Late Late’s Toy Show Appeal after technical difficulties left viewers unable to give money to the cause during the programme on Friday night.

The Late Late Show partnered up with Revolut to allow viewers to donate through the app, however, many experienced issues with making a payment when the feature went live on Friday evening.

Host, Ryan Tubridy confirmed the issue during the show, instead encouraging the public to donate via the RTÉ website or over the phone.

During the course of the Toy Show, over €3 million was donated, with the money going to charities right across the island.

What an incredible support @RevolutApp customers gave to a worthy charity @RTELateLateShow! Granted, there were some challenges at the peek of the live campaign. So, I’ve personally donated €100K, and will also match any further donations this weekend via @RevolutApp up to €1M. — Vlad Yatsenko (@vyatsenko) November 27, 2021

On Saturday morning, Mr Yatsenko tweeted: “What an incredible support Revolut customers gave to a worthy cause,” tagging the Late Late Toy Show’s Twitter account.

Acknowledging there were “some challenges at the peek of the live campaign”, he said he personally donated €100,000 to the appeal and pledged to “match any further donations this weekend via Revolut up to €1M”.

The issue has since been fixed, allowing donations to be made through the app.

Last year’s appeal raised over €6.6 million for Irish charities, with an estimated 635,690 children and their families benefiting from the donations.