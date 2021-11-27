Silver lining for Carlow in Tidy Towns

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW town successfully retained its sliver medal in this year’s National Tidy Towns, despite all the challenges posed by Covid-19.

Chairman of Carlow Tidy Towns Ken Tucker this week paid tribute to all involved in the successful increase for Carlow town of seven marks in this year’s judging, retaining its sliver medal along with a financial contribution.

“This was a wonderful achievement by all concerned,” said Ken.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to get out and about doing things as a group on account of the virus. I personally, as chairman of our association, was not going to take the risk, should one of our members get the virus and maybe a fatality,” he said.

“Instead, our members worked individually and I am sure that made some contribution to our success,” he added.

As part of the adjudication process, judges remarked that Carlow town was “making great progress and we hope that you can win back your gold medal soon. Keep up the great work.”

“Our association will not be found wanting next year and already we have inquired about the availability of mature trees, which we intend planting around the town,” assured Ken.