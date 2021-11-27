  • Home >
Super Late Late Toy Show for Carlow’s Spotlight kids

Saturday, November 27, 2021

Pictured at the reveal are Toy Show performers (front) Charley Bolster, Zach Culleton, Kate Butler, Layla Ibegu, (back) Sarah Doyle, and Nothabo Siziba. Photos: Andres Poveda

 Layla Ibegu and Kate Butler

Pictured during the opening performance of the RTÉ’s The Late Late Toy Show 

A special performance of Treat People With Kindness for the RTÉ’s The Late Late Toy Show 2021

Members of Spotlight Stage School, Carlow pictured during the opening performance of the RTÉ’s The Late Late Toy Show 2021

