Death notices and funeral arrangements

Judy Byrne (née Kelly)

4 Sycamore Road, Rathnapish and formerly of Corner House, Burrin Street, Carlow, November 26th 2021 peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, 3 days short of her 83rd birthday. Beloved wife of Oliver and loving mother of Fergal, Angela and Adrian, sister of Tom (deceased) and Joseph, loving grandmother of Judith, Maria, Emma, Aishling, Holly, Cory and Lily and great-grandmother of John. Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, grandchildren, great-grandson, brother, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Leon and Sinead, Judy’s relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Judy Rest in Peace.

Reception into the Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday morning (29th of November), for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Judy’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

All those attending Judy’s funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines and to be aware that Oliver is in care of the Sacred Heart Hospital.

Family flowers only, please. In memory of Judy, you can support the Friends of Sacred Heart of the Alzheimer Society or Ireland.

Geraldine Condren

Mountain View, Hacketstown, Co Carlow. Peacefully 26th November 2021.

Predeceased by her parents Noreen and John Michael, sister Peggy O’Connor, and grandson Noah.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her children Clodagh, John, Samantha, Kerry, Emma, Jamie, Louise and Charles, husband John, 21 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Tony, Keith, Barry, Robbie and Adam, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Monday, 29th November, at 11am followed by burial in Hacketstown Cemetery.

Geraldine’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on the church webcam at https://www.hacketstownparish.ie/webcam/

Annie Delaney (née Murphy)

(Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow) November 26th 2021 (Peacefully) in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Corrie, she will be sadly missed by her son Martin, daughter Judith (McCormack), daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law John, grandchildren Cian, Gráinne, Brian, Lauren and Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Annie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass for Annie will be celebrated on Monday at 11am in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Th family are particularly conscious of the current situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and ask that anyone attending observes all government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, handshaking and social distancing both in the Church and at the Cemetery. Annie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.bagenalstownparish.ie .