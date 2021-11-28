Dignified exit says a lot about Solskjaer

By Michael Godfrey

I’M not a big fan of soccer. I like the game, but I’m not interested in spending every waking moment worrying about a league table or how this team or that team are getting on.

And like many followers of the Irish team, I have to admit that the new crop of players means very little to me. In fact, I would go so far as to say that I hadn’t even heard of most of them until they donned the green jersey.

However, I do remember the night in 1999 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored a wonderful goal in Barcelona to win the Champions League for Manchester United. The super-sub, as he was known as, came off the bench and did the business in double-quick time. A magical moment for him and Red Devils fans all over the world.

Sadly, that memory wasn’t enough to save him last weekend, when the club’s board of directors held an emergency meeting and chose to terminate his contract. It didn’t matter that he had steadied an ailing ship when he came onboard as temporary manager in 2018, or that Man United were second in the Premiership last year.

No, nowadays it’s all about winning trophies, and because the prized racehorses they have as players didn’t or wouldn’t step up to the mark and perform – even though all of them earn outrageous salaries – a head had to roll, and so another chapter in Ole’s life comes to an end.

I have to say I was impressed by the manner in which he dealt with it. There was no animosity, no anger, no looking around for others to blame. The man took it all on his shoulders and stepped aside.

I’ve always liked the guy, but irrespective of where his team lies in the league, or the heavy defeats they received from Liverpool and Watford, he has gone up in my estimation. Others failed him, but he was bigger than that – an admirable trait.

It is something others could learn from. I don’t know about you, but I’m sick of people who fail to stand up and say they were wrong or that it is their responsibility and then accept the consequences.

Last week, in another obvious case, someone dropped the ball. I don’t know the ins or outs of it, but to put a timeline of six months or more before anyone qualifies for compensation under the Mother and Baby scheme is ludicrous. We all know there was gross misconduct here and that mothers and babies were treated appallingly by the state – which had overall responsibility for their care – and the organisations it had charged to carry out that care on its behalf.

Why it has taken this long to even get to the point where a scheme is to be rolled out – towards the end of 2022, no less – is crazy. Yes, Ireland was a different place back then, but now that the blinkers have been taken off, why not own up to those shortcomings and sort things out once and for all?

Instead, what we have is more debate about a very depressing subject and, worse still, more hurt for those who were directly affected by it. They lived through a nightmare; then they were told their claims would be examined and that a compensation scheme would be put in place. But that hasn’t happened.

Some of these victims are not getting any younger, and to say that even the proposed botched scheme will not be implemented until the end of next year is just a further insult.

Most of them will tell you it is not about the money; it is about someone standing up and saying sorry. It is about someone being big enough to accept the blame for what has happened and doing the right thing.