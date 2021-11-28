John’s short visit to Carlow became a lifetime

The late John and Dorothy McKinley

By Charlie Keegan

NEWS of the death of John McKinley, Beechwood Drive, Carlow was met with genuine sadness, but also with a smile as his countless friends remembered his unfailing good humour and the energy and enthusiasm with which he lived his long life.

A native of Warrenpoint, Co Down, he came to Carlow to buy a car more than 60 years ago – and then fate stepped in. He spotted the beautiful Dorothy Perkins, so beginning a long life of unwavering love. They were married a year or two later and, as anyone who knew him could see, the love and romance never left the relationship.

Right up to three years ago, when they both availed of the exceptional care at SignaCare, Killerig Nursing Home, that closeness was obvious as they sat on a couch with John’s arm around Dorothy. Despite failing health, they were content in each other’s company. Sadly, Dorothy died two years ago and we feared for him. But after a passage of time, the memory loss from which he suffered became a blessing.

John was a master welder, having served his time in the shipyards of Northern Ireland and the railroads of America. He was quickly employed by Thomas Thompson and Sons and Carlow became his home for the rest of his life, with frequent visits to his family and friends in Warrenpoint, always accompanied by Dorothy and his children Carol and Barry.

After some years, noting his great rapport with the customers, John was made a salesman and covered Ireland, making friends with everyone with whom he did business. These were not just customers, but friends, and the thing that made him so popular was his unbreakable word – if something was promised on a certain day, no matter what trouble it entailed, it was delivered and John was rewarded with tea in the kitchen with the family.

Incredibly, he kept doing this demanding job until well into his seventies. On retirement, still keen to keep up to date, John took community computer classes and art classes, having a natural talent for painting.

When his long journey was over, in his 96th year, he was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery following requiem Mass in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, celebrated by Fr Tom Dillon, who also offered up prayers in Healy’s Funeral Home.

His cortège was a fine following of family and friends, many of them who had travelled from his old home in Warrenpoint.

Remembered with love by his daughter Carol, son Barry, son-in-law Raafat, daughter in-law Margaret, grandsons John and James, brother-in-law Jim O’Hanlon, sisters-in-law Margaret O’Rourke and Chris McKinley, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.