Omicron may already be in Ireland, says Staines

Muireann Duffy

The new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, may already be in Ireland, just it has not yet been found due to lack of genetic sequencing, according to a leading health expert.

Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems at Dublin City University (DCU), believes the lack of such tracing in Ireland means cases of the variant may be going unnoticed.

Cases of the Omicron strain have been detected in a growing number of European countries since the first case on the continent was confirmed in Belgium on Friday.

The variant has since been found in Germany, Italy and the UK. Throughout the pandemic, the UK has been of particular interest to public health experts here, due to our proximity and the high level of travel between the islands.

Speaking to Newstalk, Prof Staines said more genetic sequencing needs to be done to confirm whether the variant has reached Ireland and, in turn, help suppress its spread.

“It’s probably here already,” he said, adding: “We don’t have a very substantial genetic sequencing programme in Ireland – we are sequencing around 10 per cent of our cases, which is not really enough to be confident about whether it’s here or not.”

Despite global concern regarding the variant’s potential increased transmissibility and immunity resistance, Prof Staines said: “I think it’s not time to panic about Omicron yet.”

“We don’t know exactly how it’s going to play out,” he added.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are meeting throughout this weekend to monitor the impact of Omicron, considering further measures to “mitigate” its arrival in Ireland.

Work is also underway to prepare legislation which would facilitate the reintroduction of the mandatory hotel quarantine system.