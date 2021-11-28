Theatre meets film in new release with a Carlow flavour

By Suzanne Pender

AN EXCITING international collaboration that creatively combines theatre and film – all with a distinct Carlow flavour – was released last week. We all come from somewhere is a hybrid film/theatre piece of work created in four countries over three years and filmed in four languages.

The project has been developed by inclusive theatre companies spanning the continent, with KCAT Arts Centre/Equinox Theatre from Kilkenny, the Irish company involved.

Well known in theatre circles, Carlow’s Janice de Bróithe directed the Irish section of We all come from somewhere, while eight-year-old Emily Rose Brophy, also from Carlow, makes a terrific professional acting debut as the child. Tullow’s Shane Byrne, a member of Equinox Theatre, is also among the cast, once again putting in an incredible performance to bring this important story to life, while fellow Carlovian Sinead Cormack was first assistant director for filming.

“This is a hybrid film/theatre digital work that started out as a European collaborative theatre production that got halted in its tracks when the pandemic shut everything down in 2020,” explained Janice. “It was turned into a collaborative film, which was filmed in each of the four countries – Ireland, Czech Republic, Italy and Greece this summer.

“It’s a very exciting project and is a very important piece of work,” she added.

This extraordinary filmed performance tells the story of human migration in our times, when a family is forced to flee their home. The filmed play is aimed at children, young people and the elderly, drawing from each country’s experience and attitudes to refugees and the migrant population.

Originally intended as a theatrical work, the play received its live world première in Prague in January 2020. However, due to travel and performance limitations as a result of Covid-19, the piece was adapted for screen, with each group filming and performing a segment of the same story in their home country and native language.

The project is available free to view online now at www.weallcomefromesomewhere.com.

The team behind We all come from somewhere would also like to thank Visual Carlow, which played an important part in this project from the get-go, in particular David Francis Moore and the tech team described as “brilliant” over the week of filming.