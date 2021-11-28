Three new Covid test centres to open amid high demand

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Three new Covid-19 test centres will open in the coming week amid high demand for the service, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said.

A spokesman for the health service told The Irish Times that it is planning to open an additional testing centre in Athlone GAA club on Monday, with two more centres to follow “in the eastern part of the country” on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Recent demand for testing has outstripped capacity, with online self-referral appointments for PCR tests unavailable in a number of counties on several days last week.

There were 214,294 tests carried out over the past seven days to Friday, according to Government figures, with 14.7 per cent positive.

In response to the increased demand for testing, the HSE spokesman said the health service hopes to confirm the details of the two testing centres that will follow the one opening in Athlone.

“These centres will give the public additional options when they are booking appointments for tests online,” he added.

“We have seen a sustained high demand for Covid-19 testing at our community testing centres in the last number of weeks in particular. This reflects the high prevalence of the disease and other illnesses at this time.”

