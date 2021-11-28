Violent incident ahead of FAI Cup final in Dublin

An incident of violence has been reported ahead of this evening’s FAI Cup final between Bohemians and St Pat’s in Dublin.

It is understood that a row and fighting broke out on the Irishtown Road.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred before the game started at the Aviva Stadium.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of an incident that occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, 28th November, 2021, on the Irishtown Road, Dublin 4,” a Garda statement said.

“Order was quickly restored by gardaí who attended the scene. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”